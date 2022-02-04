UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of UFP Industries worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

