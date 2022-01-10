Ufp Industries Inc (UFPI): Price Down $-2.04 (-2.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.04 (-2.32)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UFPI

At the time of this writing, UFPI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.04 (-2.32%) from the hour prior. UFPI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on UFPI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, UFPI ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UFPI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UFPI’s price is down $-2.04 (-2.32%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UFPI has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UFPI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UFPI: Daily RSI Analysis For UFPI, its RSI is now at 5.6314.

UFPI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

