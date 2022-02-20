UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Body

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

UFPI opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $20,735,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

