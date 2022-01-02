Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $412.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

