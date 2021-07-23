Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA): Price Up $2.54 (0.75)% Over Past Day, Up $1.17 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ULTA

At the time of this writing, ULTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.17 (0.34%) from the hour prior. ULTA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ULTA ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

ULTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ULTA’s price is up $2.54 (0.75%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ulta Beauty Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ULTA: Daily RSI Analysis ULTA’s RSI now stands at 87.931.

ULTA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ULTA News Traders

Investors and traders in ULTA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Target (TGT) to Feature Ulta Beauty Shop-In-Shops This August

Target (TGT) announces the roll out of Ulta Beauty shop-in-shop services in more than 100 stores and online this August along with plans to scale higher in time.

