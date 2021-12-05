Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?