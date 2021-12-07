Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $455.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $433.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.42.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $390.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.52 and a 200-day moving average of $364.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

