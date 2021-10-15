Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT): Price Up $0.73 (1.64)% Over Past Day, Up $0.2 (0.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UCTT

Currently, UCTT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.45%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that UCTT has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, UCTT ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UCTT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UCTT’s price is up $0.73 (1.64%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as UCTT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UCTT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UCTT: Daily RSI Analysis For UCTT, its RSI is now at 100.

UCTT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market