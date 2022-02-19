Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Trading Down 1.1%

Body
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 3,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.
