Under Armour Inc (UAA): Price Now Near $22.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, UAA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UAA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UAA’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.63%) from the day prior. UAA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UAA’s price action over the past 90 days.

For UAA News Traders

Investors and traders in UAA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

5 Red Hot Lifestyle Stocks to Buy on Evolving Industry Trends

The Lifestyle industry stands to benefit from the evolved trends for healthy and active living as well as improved digital demand. Efforts to adapt to the evolving trends are aiding the industry.

