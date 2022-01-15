Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 154,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

