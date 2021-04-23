Unilever Plc (UL): Price Down $-0.44 (-0.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UL

At the moment, UL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

At the time of this writing, UL’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.77%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row UL has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UL’s price action over the past 90 days.

Unilever’s Love Beauty and Planet Rolls Out Reusable Bottles

As its name implies, personal care brand Love Beauty and Planet was designed with sustainability in mind. Today, the Unilever-owned company, which debuted in 2018, is announcing plans to continue its eco-friendly efforts with new pledges to become carbon-neutral and transition to 100% recyclable, refillable or compostable packaging across its product portfolio by 2030. To…

