Unilever Plc (UL): Price Now Near $58.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UL

At the time of this writing, UL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UL ranks 19th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

UL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UL’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as UL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Unilever Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.