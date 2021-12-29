Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $225.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

