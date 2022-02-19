Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Body

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.48. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).