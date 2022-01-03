Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $253.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

