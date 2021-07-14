Union Pacific Corp (UNP): Price Up $0.32 (0.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.59 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UNP

At the time of this writing, UNP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.59 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, UNP ranks 28th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UNP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UNP’s price is up $0.32 (0.15%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UNP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UNP: Daily RSI Analysis UNP’s RSI now stands at 11.3074.

UNP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market