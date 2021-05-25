Union Pacific Corp (UNP): Price Up $0.97 (0.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.57 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UNP

At the moment, UNP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.57 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, UNP ranks 19th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UNP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UNP’s price is up $0.97 (0.43%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row UNP has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Union Pacific Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.