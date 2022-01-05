Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $253.76

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.76 and last traded at $251.90, with a volume of 7946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

