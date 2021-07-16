Unisys Corp (UIS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-1.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UIS

At the moment, UIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-1.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UIS ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

UIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UIS’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.66%) from the day prior. UIS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Unisys Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UIS: Daily RSI Analysis For UIS, its RSI is now at 0.

UIS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

