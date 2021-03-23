Unisys Corp (UIS): Price Now Near $25.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UIS

Currently, UIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-1%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row UIS has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UIS’s price is down $-0.79 (-3.02%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Unisys Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

