United Breweries Co Inc (CCU): Price Now Near $18.64; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, CCU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-1.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CCU ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Beer & Liquor stocks.

At the time of this writing, CCU’s price is up $0.06 (0.32%) from the day prior. CCU has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CCU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CCU: Daily RSI Analysis For CCU, its RSI is now at 11.7647.

CCU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

After Plunging 6.2% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why the Trend Might Reverse for Cervecerias Unidas (CCU)

Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

