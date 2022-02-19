United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $18.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Body

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day moving average of $219.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

