United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $49,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,406,000 after buying an additional 1,308,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

