United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

