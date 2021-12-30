United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head to Head Contrast

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.22 -$96.45 million ($2.08) -2.10 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 4.04 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -12.41% -31.38% -3.88% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Insurance and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.