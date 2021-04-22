United Microelectronics Corp (UMC): Price Up $0.15 (1.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UMC

At the moment, UMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.56%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as UMC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

UMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UMC’s price is up $0.15 (1.6%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UMC has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UMC’s price action over the past 90 days.

