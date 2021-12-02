United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.68

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 18627795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $62,398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $54,570,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?