United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 295.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average is $201.35. The company has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

