United Parcel Service Inc (UPS): Price Now Near $205.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UPS

Currently, UPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.06 (0.52%) from the hour prior. UPS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, UPS ranks 101st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UPS’s price is down $-0.75 (-0.36%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. United Parcel Service Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.