United Parcel Service Inc (UPS): Price Now Near $214.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UPS

Currently, UPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.46 (0.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as UPS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, UPS ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UPS’s price is up $0.34 (0.16%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as UPS has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. United Parcel Service Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market