United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $217.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $178,887,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

