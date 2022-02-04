United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $270.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 219.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

