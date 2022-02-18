United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tobam bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $314.21 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.42 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).