United Rentals Inc (URI): Price Now Near $326.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for URI

At the time of this writing, URI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as URI has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

URI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, URI’s price is down $-5.38 (-1.62%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row URI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. United Rentals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market