United States Cellular Corp (USM): Price Now Near $32.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for USM

At the time of this writing, USM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.46%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that USM has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, USM ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

USM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, USM’s price is up $0.71 (2.26%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as USM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. United States Cellular Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< USM: Daily RSI Analysis USM’s RSI now stands at 100.

USM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market