United States Cellular Corp (USM): Price Up $0.42 (1.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for USM

At the time of this writing, USM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. USM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

USM ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

USM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, USM’s price is up $0.42 (1.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as USM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows USM’s price action over the past 90 days.

For USM, its RSI is now at 63.0952.

USM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

