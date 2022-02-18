United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 980 ($13.26) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $980.00.

UUGRY stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Read More