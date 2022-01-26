UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to post earnings per share of $5.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.18 and the highest is $5.88. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $5.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.75 and its 200 day moving average is $439.29. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

