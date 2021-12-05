UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $520.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.82.

NYSE UNH opened at $449.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.76. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

