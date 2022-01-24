Uniti Group Inc (UNIT): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UNIT

Currently, UNIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.5%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as UNIT has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, UNIT ranks 61st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UNIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UNIT’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.66%) from the day prior. UNIT has seen its price go down 12 out of the past 14 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UNIT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UNIT: Daily RSI Analysis For UNIT, its RSI is now at 0.

UNIT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

