Unity Software Inc (U): Price Now Near $101.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for U

At the moment, U (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row U has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

U’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, U’s price is up $0.77 (0.77%) from the day prior. U has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows U’s price action over the past 90 days.

For U News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on U may find value in this recent story:

Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $101.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day.

