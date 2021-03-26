Universal Display Corp (OLED): Price Now Near $231.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OLED

At the moment, OLED (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.98 (0.86%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as OLED has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OLED’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OLED’s price is up $4.88 (2.16%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that OLED has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Universal Display Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

