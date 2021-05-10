Universal Health Services Inc (UHS): Price Now Near $158.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UHS

At the time of this writing, UHS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.3 (0.83%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row UHS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

UHS ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

UHS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UHS’s price is up $2.91 (1.88%) from the day prior. UHS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UHS’s price action over the past 90 days.

