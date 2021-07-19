Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST): Price Now Near $111.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UPST

At the time of this writing, UPST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.11 (1.93%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row UPST has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UPST ranks 229th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

UPST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UPST’s price is down $-2.21 (-1.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as UPST has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Upstart Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UPST: Daily RSI Analysis For UPST, its RSI is now at 23.7288.

UPST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

