Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST): Price Up $6.69 (5.57)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.53 (-1.96)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UPST
At the moment, UPST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.53 (-1.96%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
UPST ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.
UPST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, UPST’s price is up $6.69 (5.57%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row UPST has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Upstart Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
UPST: Daily RSI Analysis
Upstart: Back To Reality
alexsl/iStock via Getty Images A few months ago, my warning was to avoid Upstart Holdings (UPST) back near $120 and the stock soared to new highs. The fintech reported a strong quarter, yet investors now find the stock back to the previous $120 levels, which is still up 500% from…
