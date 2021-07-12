Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST): Price Up $6.69 (5.57)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.53 (-1.96)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UPST

At the moment, UPST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.53 (-1.96%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UPST ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

UPST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UPST’s price is up $6.69 (5.57%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row UPST has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Upstart Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.