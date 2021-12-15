Upwork Inc (UPWK): Price Now Near $31.94; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UPWK

At the time of this writing, UPWK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.96 (-2.92%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UPWK ranks 260th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

UPWK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UPWK’s price is down $-0.66 (-2.01%) from the day prior. UPWK has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Upwork Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UPWK: Daily RSI Analysis UPWK’s RSI now stands at 0.

UPWK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error