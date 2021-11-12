Upwork Inc (UPWK): Price Now Near $46.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UPWK

At the time of this writing, UPWK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.82%) from the hour prior. UPWK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, UPWK ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UPWK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UPWK’s price is up $1.09 (2.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UPWK has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Upwork Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UPWK: Daily RSI Analysis For UPWK, its RSI is now at 62.6298.

UPWK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

