Urban One Inc (UONE): Price Up $0.06 (1.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UONE

At the moment, UONE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (1.13%) from the hour prior. UONE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UONE ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

UONE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UONE’s price is up $0.06 (1.35%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as UONE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on UONE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows UONE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UONE: Daily RSI Analysis UONE’s RSI now stands at 38.4615.

UONE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

