US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

